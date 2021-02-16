Suspect Arrested, Charged with Murder in Deadly Valentines Day Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery police have made an arrest in the Valentine’s Day shooting death of Arthur Harris, 41, of Montgomery. The shooting happened on Sunday, February 14, around 2:45 am.

Police responded to a call of a person shot in the 1100 block of Karen Road. At the scene, they located Harris suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died at a local hospital from his injuries.

Montgomery police charged Jamahl Jackson, 31, of Montgomery with Murder for the shooting in the 1100 block of Karen Road. Police took him into custody on Tuesday, February 16.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Harris are unknown however, Jackson was identified as the suspect. There is no additional information available for release in connection to this continuing investigation. This was the 10th Murder of 2021.