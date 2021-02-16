Tuesday Morning Hard Freeze; Strong Storms Possible Wednesday Night

by Ryan Stinnett

A HARD FREEZE WARNING is in effect until 11AM for Central Alabama and until 9AM for South Alabama as temperatures are in the teens and 20s this morning, with wind chills in the single digits.

We are starting the day off with clouds and flurries, but the sky will be in the process of clearing through the morning hours, which will allow the sun to come out today, but it will remain cold and blustery as temperatures struggle to climb out of the 30s this afternoon, and wind chills are likely to remain below freezing all day.

WARMER WEDNESDAY: Clouds will be increasing through the day tomorrow and showers will become possible by the afternoon hours as highs return to the mid 50s. A warm front will be lifting north across South Alabama and depending on how far north it makes it, we are going to have to mention the chance for some strong storms tomorrow night and into Thursday. The SPC has portions of South Alabama in a risk for severe weather overnight Wednesday.

That threat will continue into the first part of Thursday as well, as gusty winds, hail, and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Rain will be heavy at times, and some rainfall amounts may reach up to 1-1/2 inches. Rain will exit the state Thursday afternoon as drier and colder air returns to the state. Highs Thursday will be in the 60s. area after sunset and the remainder of the night will be dry. Highs will be in the lower 40s to the upper 60s across the area.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday will start off cold and breezy behind the system, but the winds will decrease throughout the day. The sky will become mostly sunny and highs will be 40s. Temperatures will be on a very nice warming trend throughout the weekend as we’ll have plenty of sunshine on both days before clouds begin to move back in late on Sunday. At this point, we’ll stay dry on Sunday, but showers will become possible after midnight. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-50s across the area, then rising into the mid-60s Sunday.

Stay warm on this whimsical Wednesday!!!

