Cold Morning, Warmer Afternoon; Rain/Storms on the Way

by Ryan Stinnett

WARMER WEDNESDAY: Clouds will increase across the state today as temperatures rise into the 50s for much of South/Central Alabama. Scattered showers will be possible this afternoon, but rain and storms become likely tonight, into part of the day Thursday as a low tracks across Alabama. At the onset of the precipitation tonight, it will likely fall in the form of a wintry mix of sleet, some freezing rain, and maybe a few snow flakes over the northwest part of Alabama. For the rest of the state, it will just be a cold rain, with some embedded rumbles of thunder.

However, depending how far north the warm front moves onshore, portions of the Gulf Coast and South Alabama, may have to deal with strong storms, and the SPC has a risk for severe storms for tonight.

With a lingering threat across the Wiregrass section of the state where gusty winds, hail, and a few isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out.

The rain and storms will end by Thursday afternoon. Then, on Friday, the day will be cold and dry with a clearing sky with highs struggling to reach the mid 40s, and again with brisk winds, it will be feeling colder.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Expect a nice warming trend with a good supply of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Expect 20s Saturday morning, followed by a highs in the mid 50s, then a warmer day Sunday with highs in the 60s. Clouds should begin to increase late Sunday, ahead of our next storm system.

NEXT WEEK: Showers are expected with a cold front Monday, with highs in the 60s. The rest of the week looks to feature milder weather as well with highs in the 60s, and lows in the 30s and 40s, pretty close to seasonal average for this time of year. By late in the week, it looks like another storm system brings rain back to Alabama around Friday.

Have a Wednesday full of wonders!!!

Ryan