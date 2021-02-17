Couple Arrested in Coffee County Regarding Brundidge Car Lot Arson Investigation
Police have made an arrest in a arson investigation from Brundidge.
On January 12, the Brundidge Fire Department responded to a call of a fire at Car City in the 600 block of Highway 231 just before 5 a.m. Coffee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dezarae Wiggins and Charles Jones in reference to a fire at the car lot.
Both Wiggins and Jones are charged with Theft of Property 1st degree and Arson 2nd degree.
No other information was released regarding this investigation.