Couple Arrested in Coffee County Regarding Brundidge Car Lot Arson Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Police have made an arrest in a arson investigation from Brundidge.

On January 12, the Brundidge Fire Department responded to a call of a fire at Car City in the 600 block of Highway 231 just before 5 a.m. Coffee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dezarae Wiggins and Charles Jones in reference to a fire at the car lot.

Both Wiggins and Jones are charged with Theft of Property 1st degree and Arson 2nd degree.

No other information was released regarding this investigation.