Crimestoppers: Montgomery Man Wanted on Several Theft, Fraud Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for wanted fugitive Aundraye Rodgers, 21. Rodgers is wanted for (3) counts of Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle, (2) counts of Theft of Property 3rd Degree and (3) counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card. The crimes occurred in the area of Pinnacle Point and Autumn Ridge.

Rodgers is described as weighing approximately 148 pounds and being approximately 5’7″ in height.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Aundraye Rodgers, please immediately call the Montgomery Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867). You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!