Faulkner Eagles Soar to Top Seed in SSAC Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament

by Alabama News Network Staff

With only four regular season games left, the seeds are set for the 2021 SSAC Men’s Basketball Championship, presented by Newk’s Eatery. Faulkner (Ala.) claimed the East Division Championship, while Stillman (Ala.) locked down the West Division Crown. The tournament runs Feb. 24-27 at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl, with all tickets being sold online beginning Friday, Feb. 19 and attendance being limited to 200 per game.

East Division

1. Faulkner 13-1 (.929)

2. Middle Georgia 7-5 (.583)

3. Dalton State 6-7 (.462)

4. Florida College 4-9 (.308)

5. Brewton-Parker 3-11 (.214)

West Division

1. Stillman 11-1 (.917)

2. Loyola 5-3 (.625)

3. Mobile 4-5 (.444)

4. William Carey 5-7 (.417)

5. Blue Mountain 0-9 (.000)

Tickets & COVID Regulations

Due to COVID regulations, attendance will be limited to 200 per game

All tickets will be sold online through HomeTown Ticketing at ssacsports.com/tickets beginning Friday, Feb. 19

Fans will be able to watch a live stream of each game at ssacsports.tv for $5.99 per game or $14.99 for the whole tournament

For each game, each team will be allotted 100 tickets through passcodes. Prior to the game, unclaimed tickets will be available to anyone, with no passcode needed

Only single-game tickets are being sold, with adult tickets at $10 and student tickets at $5 (with student ID)

Fans will be required to empty the multiplex immediately after a game ends, and will not be admitted until their game is ready to start

Masks and social distancing are required at all times in the multiplex

SSAC Men’s Basketball Championship Schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Game 1 | 11 am | West No. 5 Blue Mountain v East No. 4 Florida College

Game 2 | 1 pm | West No. 4 William Carey v East No. 5 Brewton-Parker

Thursday, Feb. 25

Game 3 | 10:45 am | West No. 3 Mobile v East No. 2 Middle Georgia

Game 4 | 2:15 pm | Winner of Game 1 v West No. 1 Stillman

Game 5 | 6:15 pm | Winner of Game 2 v East No. 1 Faulkner

Game 6 | 9:45 pm | West No. 2 Loyola v East No. 3 Dalton State

Friday, Feb. 26

Game 7 | 3 pm | Winner of Game 3 v Winner of Game 4

Game 8 | 7 pm | Winner of Game 5 v Winner of Game 6

Saturday, Feb. 27

Championship Game | 6:30 pm