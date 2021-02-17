Faulkner University Reveals How Former Burlington Coat Factory Store Is Being Transformed

by Alabama News Network Staff

Faulkner University is working to transform the former Burlington Coat Factory store on Atlanta Highway into its new College of Health Sciences. They are providing new photos of the work that is underway.

Crews with Marshall Design-Building LLC have been working since October on the new space after Burlington Coat Factory moved to its new location at EastChase.

In June, Faulkner University President Mike Williams announced the 13-acre purchase of the Montgomery East Plaza Shopping Center.

“The center of health sciences project is going nicely across the way and it looks like we are on track to complete the first phase of that project by mid-March 2021 with faculty and staff moving in shortly after that,” Williams said in a statement. “We won’t have classes in that facility until the fall. Once we do, it will certainly be a positive new asset to the institution to help propel our center for health sciences.”

Last fall, crews began demolishing the interior floors and walls to create 85,000 square feet of empty space. They began laying down wiring and water lines in the floors, installing duct work overhead and electrical lighting. Then, metal framing for the walls were positioned to create a layout of the spaces to include a lobby, labs, research center, classrooms, offices and more. By the end of December, crew members were installing insulation and drywall for the walls. Paint, flooring and carpeting were added in January and February.

Renovations will also include all new frontage and signage. Subsequent renovations will be completed in phases.

Description of Spaces

Classrooms– these areas serve the students and faculty in all CHS programs. The classrooms are where a majority of didactic coursework is taught. Classrooms are equipped with a range of technology, such as Apple TVs, projectors, computers and ECHO 360 to enhance teaching and learning.

Student area– student-focused space encouraging congregation, communication, and collaboration. It is a multi-space where students can study, hold informal meetings, eat meals, and relax between classes. The intent is to establish a culture in which students feel a sense of belonging.

SLP, PT, and OT Research Labs– rooms where faculty conduct their ongoing research agendas. Selected students such as graduate research assistants will be afforded the opportunity to assist faculty with these research studies in order to learn research skills.

Offices-The intent is to inter-mingle SLP, PT, PA, and OT faculty together. Collaboration is the mantra and inter-departmental

communication is not going to occur if each department is operating within its own silo.

PT/OT Teaching Labs– Dedicated to PT and OT students to learn and practice clinical skills. One lab will be set up as an orthopedic lab, while the second one is a neuromuscular lab.

Anatomy Lab– Houses life-sized virtual touch-pad cadaver tables for CHS students that have been shown to enhance practical learning in anatomy and physiology. Also holds numerous anatomy models, prosection kits and other instructional materials.

Activities of Daily Living Suite– An apartment simulation laboratory will provide opportunities for functional status research for patients with limited independence and functionality. It will also provide home-based healthcare simulations and focus group research. This space can be used by students, educators, and researchers across multiple disciplines.

Learning Resource Center– This is the CHS Library. It will house specialized books and medical journals, as well as provide study space and research resources.

Clinical Practice/ Exams– These are medical simulation labs where students practice basic medical skills prior to treating real patients. One side of the simulations lab looks like an emergency room, while the other side is set up like a doctor’s office.

— Information from Faulkner University