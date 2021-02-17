Lanett Mayor Arrested on Ethics Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

LANETT, Ala. (AP) – An east Alabama mayor has been jailed on felony ethics charges. Jonathon Kyle McCoy, the mayor of Lanett which is east of Atlanta, was arrested Tuesday on three felony charges of using his official position or office for personal gain. The 56-year-old mayor surrendered at the Chambers County jail Tuesday morning, and his bond was set at $30,000. The Alabama Attorney General Marshall announced the arrest in a news release. McCoy denied the allegations in a statement Tuesday and said he will fight the charges.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved