Longtime Eclectic Groccery Store Owner Dies at 84

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Elmore County community is morning the loss of a lifelong resident. Bush’s Grocery Store owner George Bush died on Monday, February 15, at the age of 84.

Bush’s Grocery Store has been a staple in the Town of Eclectic for 77 years. The store opened in 1944.

Bush lost a battle with cancer and Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) after celebrating his 84th Birthday on January 11. One week later he and his wife celebrated their 60th anniversary. Friends and family say they are grateful to have celebrated these moments with him as he was a great businessman and treated everyone like family.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 19 at 1pm at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Eclectic.