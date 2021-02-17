Montgomery Biscuits, American Red Cross Team Up for Blood Drive

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Wednesday, February 17, the Montgomery Biscuits teamed up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive.

#HappeningNow The Montgomery Biscuits partnered with the American Red Cross for a blood drive here at Riverwalk Stadium. Going on until 3:30pm! pic.twitter.com/ihdKdurtN4 — Kay (@kaymccabetv) February 17, 2021

Despite cold temperatures along with the COVID-19 pandemic, many people in the community came out to donate blood to help save lives. Blood drive officials say they test all donations for COVID-19 antibodies and donations can provide help to COVID-19 patients in need.

For more information on donating, visit www.redcrossblood.org