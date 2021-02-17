Montgomery Biscuits, American Red Cross Team Up for Blood Drive

On Wednesday, February 17, the Montgomery Biscuits teamed up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive.

Despite cold temperatures along with the COVID-19 pandemic, many people in the community came out to donate blood to help save lives. Blood drive officials say they test all donations for COVID-19 antibodies and donations can provide help to COVID-19 patients in need.

 

For more information on donating, visit www.redcrossblood.org

 

