Montgomery Biscuits, American Red Cross Team Up for Blood Drive
On Wednesday, February 17, the Montgomery Biscuits teamed up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive.
Despite cold temperatures along with the COVID-19 pandemic, many people in the community came out to donate blood to help save lives. Blood drive officials say they test all donations for COVID-19 antibodies and donations can provide help to COVID-19 patients in need.
For more information on donating, visit www.redcrossblood.org