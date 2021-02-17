Montgomery Officials Announce New Summer Learning Program

by Alabama News Network Staff

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted learning, and increased inequities in the community.

Montgomery leaders are hoping that new summer program will help students who have fallen behind to catch up.

The Montgomery Education Foundation has partnered with Montgomery Parks and Recreation to support local students in their academic, social, and emotional recovery.

It’s called the LEAPS summer learning program and it will happened at 4 parks and recreation sites in the city and county.

For 6 weeks students in grades K-5 will engage in accelerated learning through meaningful, relevant activities that will focus on social and emotional support.

The program will run from June 14th to July 23rd, and will be conducted in two, three week sessions.

Officials say the program will service 150-250 students.

Registration information and locations will be released in the coming weeks.

https://www.facebook.com/AlabamaNewsNetwork/videos/436463984224651