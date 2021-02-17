SEC Postpones Alabama, Auburn Basketball Games Due to Winter Weather
The Southeastern Conference has announced the postponement of four women’s basketball and three men’s basketball games on Thursday due to the icy weather that is moving throughout the region this week.
Make-up dates for these games have not been determined at this time.
SEC Women’s Basketball Postponements:
Thursday, February 18
Ole Miss at Arkansas
Auburn at Mississippi State
LSU at Kentucky
Missouri at Texas A&M
SEC Men’s Basketball Postponements:
Thursday, February 18
Alabama at Texas A&M
LSU at Ole Miss
Mississippi State at Auburn