Selma COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Moved from Bloch Park to Wallace Community College

by Alabama News Network Staff

Due to weather conditions, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announces that the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Selma on Thursday, February 18, has been moved from Bloch Park to Wallace Community College, 300 Earl Goodwin Parkway, Selma. The clinic will be indoors from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.



Both first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered. First doses are very limited, and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those people presenting for their second doses should bring the shot card they were given when they received their first doses.

The public is reminded to continue following measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Be aware of the symptoms of COVID-19 which consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.

These measures prevent the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds

· Social distance by staying 6 feet away from others

· Avoid people who are sick

· Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible

· Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others

· Cover coughs and sneezes

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

· Monitor your health and get tested if symptoms develop

General information about COVID-19 is available through the COVID-19 Information Hotline number, 1-800-270-7268.