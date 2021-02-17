Two Men Charged with Capital Murder in Auburn Teen’s Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

On February 17, around 9:21 am, Marcus Okeef Wigley, 35, of Auburn was apprehended in the 1200 block of Amy Court in Auburn by members of the United States Marshal Service, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Auburn Police Division. Wigley was arrested on a charge of Capital Murder in connection with the death of Thomas Anthony Green, 18, of Auburn.

On September, 5 around 1:30 AM, Green was walking near the area of Foster Street and Clark Avenue in Auburn when he was assaulted and abducted by three black males. According to witnesses at the scene, the three males put Green in the back seat of a dark colored SUV and drove away. The witnesses were also able to identify three males to include Taharra Jaquay Brunson, 41, and Wigley, as taking part in the assault and kidnapping.

On September 10, Green’s body was located in a wooded area in the Waverly community of northeast Lee County. He appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Wigley and Brunson were arrested for Kidnapping 1st Degree by the Auburn Police Division at that time. Both men were released after posting $50,000 bond each. Brunson was arrested on a probation violation on September 17 and has remained in the Lee County Detention Facility.

The Auburn Police Division, as part of the ongoing investigation, is releasing video of Thomas A. Green attempting to enter a convenience store located in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive and then departing after realizing the business was closed. pic.twitter.com/5JzcCN52j6 — Alabama News Network (@ALNewsNetwork) September 10, 2020

During the course of the ensuing homicide investigation, evidence was obtained that linked both Wigley and Brunson to the shooting death of Green. Based on the evidence, Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators secured Capital Murder Warrants for Wigley and Brunson. Both men are now being held at the Lee County Detention Center without bond.

The case remains under investigation and more charges and additional arrests are expected. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).