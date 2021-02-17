Two Montgomery Men Arrested for Capital Murder Following Police Chase

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of Dequan Johnson, 20, of Montgomery.

On Tuesday February 16, around 6:10 pm, Montgomery police responded to a call of a single vehicle crash in the 5700 block of Express Drive. At the scene, police located Johnson with a fatal gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police believe the crash was a result of the shooting.

After an investigation into the shooting, Montgomery police identified two suspects. Marquis Phillips, 23, and J’Hance Gillium, 19, both of Montgomery were the suspects in the fatal shooting.

On Wednesday, February 17, a 7:20 a.m., Montgomery police units were patrolling in the 500 Block of Eastdale Road. While patrolling, they observed a man wanted for a felony warrant. After units attempted to make contact with the vehicle, a pursuit

ensued ending in the 3400 Block of Thomas Avenue.

Police officers took both Phillips and Gillium into custody and charged them both with Capital Murder.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown however, Phillips and Gillium were identified as suspects. There is no additional information available for release in connection to this continuing investigation. This will be the 11th Murder of 2021.