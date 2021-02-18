Butler County Breaks Ground on New Sheriffs Office

by Jerome Jones

On Thursday afternoon Butler County officials broke ground on a new sheriffs office building.

County Commissioners with knowledge of the project say it was two years in the making.

Right now the Butler Co. Sheriffs Office is located in the Butler County Courthouse.

That building was built in 1903, and has since undergone renovations, but the space is out of date and the sheriffs office has outgrown the building.

The new building will be located on 800 Commerce, behind the Butler Co. EMA office, and across the street from the Butler County Correctional Facility.

“We’ll have all our records and evidence and all will be in one locations instead of having to make sure we have stuff here and not just having in scattered everywhere,” said Sheriff Danny Bond.

The building will cost Butler Co. $639,000 to build, and is expected to be completed by fall 2021.

Funds for the building were obtained through a grant.