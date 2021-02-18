Cloudy, Cold, Wet, And Windy Thursday Afternoon

by Ben Lang

Thursday has all the ingredients for a gloomy day across central and south Alabama. While most of Wednesday night’s rain is gone, there could be some drizzle here or there, and isolated showers across southeast Alabama. However, an overcast sky persists for the rest of the day, and winds become rather breezy. Expect a northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph Thursday afternoon. The sky remains mostly cloudy to overcast overnight, but temperatures turn cold anyway. Expect temperatures in the 40s this evening, but overnight lows in the upper 20s northwest to mid 30s southeast. Wind chills could be even lower, with winds remaining north to northwesterly at 10 to 15 mph throughout the night.

Friday features morning clouds, but sunshine becoming abundant by the afternoon. However, Friday remains on the cool and breezy side with highs near 50° and a northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph. Friday night looks quite cold, with lows falling into the 20s across most if not all of our area.

After a cold start to Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend looks nicer. Sunshine looks abundant both Saturday and Sunday, though clouds may increase a bit late Sunday. High temperatures warm into the upper 50s Saturday. Saturday night lows still fall into the 30s, but Sunday afternoon features mid-60° warmth. A cold front heads our way Sunday night, and could produce a few showers just prior to midnight. However, looks like most of the rain occurs between Sunday night and Monday morning. Sunday night lows won’t be as cold, generally falling into the low 40s.

Monday’s chance for rain appears to be mostly during the morning, with a drier and possibly sunnier afternoon. Despite a front pushing through our area, Monday night lows may only fall into the 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday look quite nice for late February, with highs in the mid to upper 60s and and plentiful sunshine both days. Lows fall into the mid 40s each night. Clouds increase next Thursday, and there’s a small chance for rain also. Looks like rain becomes more likely again towards the end of next week.