EXTRA: Plans to Expand Montgomery Riverfront

by Andrew James

Alabama News Network is getting a first look at plans to expand Montgomery’s Riverfront.

The Riverfront Greenway Trail will connect the Riverfront to parts of North Montgomery. Lois Cortell with the City of Montgomery shared the plans to build close to a mile long walking and biking trail starting at Riverfront Park.

The project would not be possible without a $35,000 donation from the Montgomery Lions Club to design this next phase of the trail. Amy Neeunschwander, the Executive Director of the Montgomery Lions Club, explained how the design fits with the Lions Club mission to serve the visually impaired.

“Things that will stimulate touch and hearing and smell so that there really is a holistic experience,” she shared.

The project is being funded by an ALDOT Transportation Alternative Program Grant of up to $640,000. The project will also include building trailheads and parking lots along the trail. The city is finalizing the agreement with ALDOT and hopes to begin construction within the year.