MFR: Highland Avenue Home Severely Damaged in Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire and Rescue is investigating a fire that occurred on February 17 in the 2300 block of Highland Avenue.

Fire crews received the call of a fire and upon arrival they found a single story home engulfed in flames. They determined the fire to be a W-3 working fire.

Fire units quickly extinguished the fire but the home suffered extensive fire and smoke damage to the entire structure.

Fire crews report no injuries in the fire and continue to investigate the cause.