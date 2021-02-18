Sunny & Warmer Days Ahead

by Shane Butler



We are heading towards a weather pattern change over the upcoming weekend. High pressure will be moving over the deep south and eventually cutting off the continuous rains. Skies begin to clear Friday but the air mass will remain a bit cold. High temps only manage upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday night temps are back down in the mid to upper 20s. Over the weekend temps begin to warm as we receive abundant sunshine both days. We’re looking at mid 60s by Sunday afternoon. Another frontal system will pass through the state on Monday. There will be a period of showers but nothing much more than that this time around. Sunshine and drier conditions return for Tuesday into Wednesday. Another surge of warmth comes our way and we could see temps climb into the lower 70s Wednesday afternoon. The next frontal system is set to move into the area Thursday into Friday. Once again, we’re expecting some rain and possibly thunder. A very active weather pattern but at least we’re getting some warmth mixed in at times.