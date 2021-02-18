Vigil Held For 4-year-old Killed in Tuskegee Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

A vigil was held Thursday evening in Tuskegee in memory of the 4-year-old boy killed in a recent shooting.

Davion Tarver was killed in an apparent drive by shooting last Saturday.

Hundreds came out to show support and comfort the family.

Community leaders spoke on how the community can move forward, and about how they will not rest until justice is done in the name of Day-Day.

Authorities have arrested and charged 18-year-old Joshua Washington with Capital Murder in Tarver’s death.