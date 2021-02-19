All Pike Road Schools Placed on Lock Down Due to Wanted Suspect Possibly in the Area

by Alabama News Network Staff

Around 11:15, All Pike Road Schools went on a soft lock down due to a wanted suspect possibly in the area.

School officials say students will continue with their regular school schedule. They will just not go outside the building until giving an all clear. All staff have secured the areas for them and students for which the area they are responsible for. School resource officers are also closely monitoring the situation on each of our campuses.

School says this is a precautionary measure to keep students and staff safe.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.