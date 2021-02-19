ASU, Power of Life Foundation Giving Away 30,000 Free Masks Saturday

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Saturday, February 20, the public is invited to drive to the parking lot of Alabama State University’s Stadium to obtain free reusable cloth face masks to help protect them from COVID-19. The donations are part of a partnership between ASU and the Power of Life Foundation.

The giveaway is open to the public. Because of COVID-19 considerations, volunteers will bring masks, food and information pamphlets to the attendees, who will be required to remain in their cars.

The partnership has more 30,000 free face masks to give away beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing until 2 p.m., according to Kenneth Waters, marketing and communications coordinator with ASU’s Division of Marketing and Strategic Communications.

ASU ALUMNUS DONATES FACE MASKS

Waters said that the masks are courtesy of ‘The Power of Life Foundation’ whose executive director is Lane Harper, an ASU alumnus and a law enforcement officer with the Birmingham Police Department (BPD).



“The University has a long and venerable history of what ASU President Ross likes to call ‘communiversity’ which is ASU giving back to the community through efforts of positive engagement, ranging from volunteer efforts by ASU employees and students, and from joint ventures with its alumni, such as this face mask give away with Lane Harper,” Waters said.



Harper majored in Criminal Justice at ASU and has served in the law enforcement field for more than 20 years. He is an instructor and trainer for the BPD.

FOUNDATIONS’ GOAL IS GIVING TO THOSE IN NEED

Although his career has centered on criminal justice issues, Harper’s primary passion is giving back to people in need.



“I created the Power of Life Foundation to expand my mission to provide basic human needs for those needing help in Alabama and elsewhere,” Harper said.



Harper said the challenges presented by COVID-19 have amplified the need to help others.



“Since the pandemic began, the Foundation’s mission has been focused on a new life- saving initiative that we call ‘It’s COOL to be Covered.’ We are working with ASU to host the free drive-through mask giveaway to encourage the public to wear face masks in order to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Harper stated.



To date, Harper’s foundation has given away more than 100,000 free reusable cloth face masks, and more than 120,000 pounds of food across Alabama and the Southeastern United States.



“This event aligns directly with one of the University’s goals, which is to build bridges to those in need,” Waters said.



For more information on the Power of Life Foundation, visit www.poweroflifefoundation.com.