by Alabama News Network Staff

On Friday, February 19, around 8:26 a.m., the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Aviation Unit received a request for assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office relative to a manhunt in the area of Vaughn Road and Alabama 108, which is the outer loop area.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are also in the area assisting with the search.

No additional information is available at this time.