Campaign 2022: Lynda Blanchard Enters Race to Replace U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby

by Alabama News Network Staff

Lynda Blanchard, an Alabama businesswoman and former ambassador to Slovenia under President Donald Trump, is the first candidate to jump into the state’s 2022 Senate race.

Blanchard on Thursday became the first Republican to announce a run for the seat now held by Sen. Richard Shelby who is not seeking a seventh term.

The race is expected to bring a crowded GOP primary field at a time that the national party is deeply divided over direction after Trump. In a three-minute video announcing her campaign, Blanchard cast herself as a staunch defender of Trump’s legacy.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)