City of Montgomery to Open Warming Center Friday Night

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery will open the warming center at the Montgomery Therapeutic Recreation Center (TRC), 604 Augusta Avenue. The warming center will oen at 4 p.m today.

Masks, cots and warm blankets will be provided for anyone in need of shelter from freezing temperatures. No photo identification is required. Montgomery EMA reminds residents to bring any prescribed medications needed, and pets are welcome as long as they are kept in a carrier.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue will provide sanitation services at the TRC to prevent the spread of COVID-19.