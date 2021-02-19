Cold Friday; Warming Trend Begins this Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

FRIDAY WEATHER: Today will be cold, dry, and breezy. We start the day with clouds, but through the day, the sky will clear and highs climb into the upper 40s. Winds will be brisk as well, gusting out of the north at 10-20 mph, giving the cold air more of a bite throughout the day.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Expect a very cold Saturday morning with a freeze as temperatures fall into the mid and upper 20s, but then the warming trend begins by the afternoon. Tomorrow will feature a good supply of sunshine with highs in the mid and upper 50s. The sky remains mainly sunny Sunday, and it will be even warmer as highs surge into the lower to mid 60s. A few more clouds will appear in the Alabama sky as we head into Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: A weak passing front will be some scattered showers to Alabama Monday morning, but for the most part, rainfall amounts look light due to limited moisture. Highs should be in the low 60s. The rest of the week looks to feature milder weather with highs in the 60s and 70s, and lows in the 40s. By the end of the week, rain could return late Thursday and into Friday. Looking long range, no signs of anymore bitterly cold Arctic air showing up for a while.

Have a Friday that sets the tone for the rest of the year!!!

Ryan