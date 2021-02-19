Hartford cattle buyer accused of bouncing checks in Georgia

by Alabama News Network Staff

THOMASVILLE, Ga, (AP) – An Alabama man is accused of being all cattle and no cash. According to Georgia investigators Brent Edward Bennett of Hartford, Alabama, bought cattle from a Thomas County stockyard in 2020 but owes $383,000 because of bounced checks and unpaid bills. The 37-year-old Bennett is charged with theft by deception and was released on $10,100 bail. Capt. Tim Watkins of the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says Bennett bought cattle from the stockyard and sold them to feedlots. It’s unclear where the cattle are now.

