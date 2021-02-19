In U-turn, feds defend including undocumented in House count

by Alabama News Network Staff

The federal government says the state of Alabama has no standing in trying to stop the U.S. Census Bureau from including people in the country illegally from the numbers used for divvying up congressional seats. The position of President Joe Biden’s administration is a reversal of that of the Trump administration, which tried to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from the apportionment count. Biden administration attorneys filed court papers Wednesday asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Alabama and Republican U.S. Rep. Morris “Mo” Brooks. The lawsuit seeks to exclude people in the country illegally from the apportionment figures.

