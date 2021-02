Man’s Body Found: MPD Investigating

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a man’s death after his body was found Friday afternoon in the 2400 block of Highland Avenue.

MPD says no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information that can help investigators with this case should call Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.

