Medical Breakthroughs: COVID-19 and Eye Abnormalities+Heart Health During Pregnancy

by Alabama News Network Staff

A study published in Radiology found significant eye abnormalities in some patients with severe COVID-19. MRI scans showed nodules in the back part of the eye in seven percent of the patients studied. Doctors say eye screening should be considered for covid patients in the ICU.

A mother’s heart health during pregnancy can impact her child later on. A study in the journal of the American Medical Association found children born to mothers with the worst heart health had almost eight times higher risk for the poorest cardiovascular health of their own once they reached their early teens. Researchers want to see if conditions in the womb affect a baby’s genes.

