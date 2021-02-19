Midday Update: Cold Afternoon Despite a Clearing Sky

by Ryan Stinnett

FINALLY FRIDAY: The sky continues to clear across Alabama this afternoon, but despite the sunshine returning, it remains a rather cold day with temperatures well-below average as highs are struggling to reach the mid and upper 40s. These are 10-15 degrees below normal for this time of year. Also, winds are brisk as well, gusting out of the north at 10-20 mph, giving the cold air more of a bite today. The sky will be clear tonight and we are expecting a significant freeze tomorrow morning as lows will be in the mid 20s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: After the frigid start to the day, the warming trend will finally begin tomorrow as Saturday will feature a good supply of sunshine with highs in the mid and upper 50s. The sky remains mainly sunny Sunday, and it will be even warmer as highs surge into the lower and mid 60s. Late in the day, clouds will return to Alabama and some scattered light showers are expected overnight Sunday and early Monday due to a weak passing front through Alabama. Rainfall amounts look light due to limited moisture. The rain will end early Monday and we should see a clearing sky by the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s Monday afternoon.

THE FINAL WEEK OF FEBRUARY: The rest of next week looks to feature dry and improving weather, with milder temperatures. Highs should be in the 60s and 70s each afternoon, while lows in the 40s are expected. These temperatures are pretty close to seasonal average for this time of year. For now, it looks like a few showers will return Thursday night and Friday, but for now it doesn’t look like a big rain event.

Have a fantastic Friday afternoon!!!

Ryan