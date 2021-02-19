Montgomery Biscuits Release 2021 Season Schedule

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Biscuits have officially released the 2021 season schedule. Tickets and season passes are now on sale.

The 2020 Biscuits baseball season was canceled months ago due to the pandemic. General Manager Mike Murphy says he is excited for the biscuits to be back on the field.

The team will follow all the local COVID-19 regulations and the major league guidelines. The biscuits are hosting games at 50% capacity for the upcoming season. This is to maintain the safety of all fans and players.

The season starts off with the first game on May 4th against the Tennessee Smokies and the team will host the first home game on May 11th in the Riverwalk stadium against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

Click here to see the 2021 schedule and purchase your game tickets.