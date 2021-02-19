Montgomery Fugitive Wanted on Multiple Charges Now in Police Custody

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has announced the arrest of a wanted fugitive. Aundraye Rodgers wanted on multiple charges in now in police custody.

On Wednesday, February 17, following a Crimestoppers tip, Montgomery police were able to locate Rodgers and transport him the Montgomery Detention Facility where he remains with bonds totaling $100,000.

The charges Aundraye Rodgers face are:

Rape 2nd Degree

Obstruction of Justice

Breaking & Entering of a Vehicle (x3 counts)

Theft of Property 3rd Degree (x2 counts)

Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card (x3 counts)

Attempted Burglary