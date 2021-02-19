Montgomery Fugitive Wanted on Multiple Charges Now in Police Custody
The Montgomery Police Department has announced the arrest of a wanted fugitive. Aundraye Rodgers wanted on multiple charges in now in police custody.
On Wednesday, February 17, following a Crimestoppers tip, Montgomery police were able to locate Rodgers and transport him the Montgomery Detention Facility where he remains with bonds totaling $100,000.
The charges Aundraye Rodgers face are:
Rape 2nd Degree
Obstruction of Justice
Breaking & Entering of a Vehicle (x3 counts)
Theft of Property 3rd Degree (x2 counts)
Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card (x3 counts)
Attempted Burglary