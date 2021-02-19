Montgomery Regional Airport Receives Perfect Score on Safety Inspection

by Rashad Snell

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) completed a safety inspection of Dannelly Field in January 2021. Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM) received a perfect score, and no deficiencies were found. The airport had not received such a score since 2002.

The inspection, which evaluates adherence to certification requirements for airports, is commonly known as the “139 Airfield Inspection.” A formal review to ensure the overall safety of operations, the annual inspection is a critical component of the airport’s safety program.

In addition to close inspection of the airport’s ramps (aircraft parking areas), taxiways, signage and runways, federal officials also review lighting, buildings, hangars and fueling facilities, noting any regulatory violations or deficiencies. MGM received a clean inspection report, without citation of any safety issues.

“Airport safety is paramount for our passengers. A perfect score on an FAA safety inspection is the crown jewel of airport management,” said Executive Airport Director Marshall J. Taggart Jr. “We are proud of our committed commercial development staff at Montgomery Regional Airport. This is a joint success, and the Facilities, Operations, Maintenance, Safety & Security, as well as the Commercial Development staff share in this incredible accomplishment.”

MGM ensures making safety and security for our passengers is number one.

Montgomery Regional Airport offers non-stop flights to Atlanta, Georgia (ATL); Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT); and Dallas, Texas (DFW). MGM currently serves the region with four daily flights by American and five daily flights by Delta. For more information on the airport, visit flymgm.com