Pandemic Won’t Stop Annual Martin & Coretta King Unity Breakfast in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

One of the major events of the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee — will be go on this year despite the pandemic.

The Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast — will be a drive-in event this year.

The event will take place in the parking lot of Wallace Community College Selma — instead of the gym.

Two giant LED screens and a small FM radio signal — will allow people to see and hear the event — from the safety of their cars.

Organizers say the guest speakers at the event will live and virtual.

The theme for this year’s event is — Unity, Now More Than Ever.

“This year is so important,” said Hank Sanders.

“It’s because there have been so many problems, so many attacks. You know, the pandemic separates people physically but it also separates people emotionally. It separates people psychologically, it separates folks in other ways. So unity becomes even more important.”

The Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast — is set for Sunday, March 7th at 7:30 am.