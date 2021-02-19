PCA hires Dean as new Head Football Coach

by Adam Solomon

Prattville Christian Academy hires Norman Dean as the Panther’s head football coach beginning March 1. In addition to his head coaching duties, Coach Dean will also assume the newly established Football Operations Director and Strength and Conditioning Program Director roles.

Dean brings more than 26 years of experience, having held several coaching positions at Elmore County High School, TR Miller High School, and most recently Trinity Presbyterian School. In his more than ten years as Elmore County High School head football coach, Dean was named a Metro Coach of the Year (2007, 2012) and an Alabama High School Athletic Association All-Star Coach (2007, 2014). His head coaching record stands at 78-63 and includes a regional championship in 2008 when the team celebrated an undefeated regular season.

Coach Dean has “a vision of a championship-caliber high school football program which is built on hard work as well as a dedication to excellence, and believes PCA could be the foundation on which to build that program.” The program that he intends to build provides a positive and enthusiastic environment for student-athletes to learn football skills and life lessons that will carry them beyond their time on campus. “Winning is important – it is the object of the game, yet if we compromise our standards in order to win, we have failed,” said Dean, Panthers head coach. “I am committed not only to the athletic success of our players but also to their academic and spiritual success. The goal of the program I wish to build is to focus on the ultimate victory of preparing these young men for success as adults. Today’s student-athletes will be tomorrow’s husbands, fathers, and community leaders.”

In addition to his football coaching career, Dean has coached baseball and track. He is married to Alicia Owens Dean, and they have four children: Aubree (27), Hayden (25) is married to Hallie, Jackson (21), and Collin (18). His family attends Wetumpka Church of Christ where he serves as a deacon.

“We are very excited to have Coach Dean take over as the head of our football program,” said Tara Osborne, PCA’s athletic director. “He has been successful as not only a head coach, but as an assistant coach at some powerful programs, and we feel that he has what it takes to make our program competitive.”

“Coach Dean is an experienced and well-known football coach in Alabama,” said Dr. Ron Mitchell, school president. “We feel that this hire will continue to move our athletic program forward as we work to build Christian student-athletes who work hard and compete in highly-competitive athletic programs.”