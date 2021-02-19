Very Cold Friday Night, But More Sunshine This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was cloudy and cold Friday morning, but sunshine became abundant by the afternoon. However, temperatures didn’t recover all that much, with highs in the low or mid 50s for most. Winds speeds were fairly high through the afternoon, but gradually fall tonight. That, coupled with the clear sky, allows temperatures to fall into the 20s area-wide overnight. A few locations could fall all the way into the low 20s. Friday evening looks quite cold as well, with temperatures falling into the low 40s by 7PM, mid to upper 30s by 9PM, and mid 30s by 11PM.

After a cold start Saturday morning, Saturday afternoon features milder temperatures, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday night turns cold once more, but more manage-ably so with lows near freezing. Sunday afternoon looks warmer, with highs in the low to mid 60s thanks to winds turning to the southeast. Both Saturday and Sunday feature abundant sunshine, but Sunday could feature increasing clouds during the evening in advance of a cold front. A few showers could pop up prior to midnight, but for all intents and purposes, we’ll get to enjoy a rain-free weekend.

Showers become more likely by late Sunday night through Monday morning while the front pushes through our area. Monday afternoon could trend drier with rain ending west to east. Monday’s front probably won’t bring a huge drop in temperatures. Monday night lows fall into the low 40s, but Tuesday afternoon highs rebound into the mid 60s under an abundantly sunny sky. Wednesday features a mostly sunny sky, with highs in the mid 60s once more.

Clouds increase Thursday, and showers appear possible as well. That’s due to another potential front traveling our way. However, rain chances look better Thursday night and Friday. Despite the rain, temperatures appear to remain mild next Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 60s. Severe weather looks unlikely at this time. Showers appear possible early next weekend, but temperatures remain mild, with highs in the upper 60s next Saturday.