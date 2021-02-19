MCSO Sheds Light on “Manhunt” in East Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is shedding some light on a search in East Montgomery Friday morning.

Colonel Jon Briggs with MCSO said the incident did not involve a manhunt.

Col. Briggs said a deputy spotted a vehicle idling on Alabama Highway 108.

While doing a ground search to see if they could locate the driver of the vehicle, deputies discovered that the vehicle was registered to an individual wanted on warrants in GA. The individual was previously identified as 44-year-old Brandon Woods, who is wanted in Coweta County, GA.

Col. Briggs said there’s no reason to believe the wanted suspect was the driver of the suspicious vehicle.

At this point, it is considered a suspicious vehicle investigation. The vehicle was towed from the scene this morning.