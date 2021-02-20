30,000 Face Masks Given Away at ASU

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Power Of Life Foundation was at ASU to promote their cause for helping Montgomery residents durning this time of the Covid 19 pandemic awareness.

A long line of cars lined up in two rows at the parking lot entrance to the ASU Stadium.

It was a pretty bright sunny day as residents listened to the music provided by the organizer of the Power of Life Foundation.

The giveaway was open to the public.

30,000 free face masks were available to the public due to a partnership between ASU and The Power Of Life Foundation.

The event was from 11am until 2pm..

The foundation was founded by Lane Harper a year ago with its mission to provide basic human needs focused on a new life saving initiative they call “IT’S COOL TO BE COVERED.”

Harper’s foundation has given away more than 100,000 free reusable cloth face mask and more than 120,000 pounds of food across Alabama and the Southeastern United States.