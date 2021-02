by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in the murder of 49-year-old Terry Dugruise of Montgomery.

Police found Dugruise dead in the 2400 block of Highland Avenue yesterday afternoon. Investigators have not said how he died.

Police have charged 46-year-old David Raybon of Montgomery with murder. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

This was the 12th murder of 2021 in Montgomery.