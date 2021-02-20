More Sunshine And Warmer Sunday, Then Showers Monday

by Ben Lang

The weekend started on a cold note with morning lows in the 20s across most of our area Saturday. However, sunshine was abundant from start to finish, with afternoon highs in the 50s and even low to mid 60s in far south Alabama. However, Saturday night looks cold, thanks again to the clear sky, with lows in the low 30s. The evening won’t be quite as cold, but still rather chilly. Temperatures fall into the mid 40s by 7PM, with low 40s by 9PM, and upper 30s by 11PM. Winds remain light to calm, so there won’t be a wind chill factor.

Sunday features tons of sunshine and even milder afternoon temperatures. Winds turn to the southeast, and become quite breezy at about 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures warm into the mid and even upper 60s in most locations. Clouds begin to increase Sunday evening in advance of a cold front moving our direction. Showers arrive in west Alabama after midnight, and gradually spread east in advance of the front through Monday morning. Thanks to clouds and the southeast wind, Sunday night lows only fall into the 40s.

Most of the rain occurs Monday morning, and it doesn’t look all that heavy. Some locations might only pick up a trace of rain. The front should push to our east during the afternoon, and sunshine could return prior to sunset. Despite the morning clouds and rain, temperatures could still warm into the 60s Monday. Monday night lows could fall into the upper 30s under a clearing sky.

Tuesday and Wednesday features tons of sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs warm into the mid 60s Tuesday, with low 70s possible Wednesday. A front may approach our area Wednesday night, with increasing clouds. Showers appear possible Thursday, but the rain chance doesn’t look particularly high. The front may stall just to our south Thursday night, and may lift back to the north late next week. This could create an unsettled pattern for the end of next week through next weekend. Another front could arrive late next weekend, with a better chance for rain.

Temperatures appear to remain on the mild side late next week through next weekend, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Lows may only fall into the upper 40s or low 50s each night.