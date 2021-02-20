Shackelford’s 27 helps No. 8 Alabama hold off Vandy, 82-78

by Madison Jaggars

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Shackelford scored a season-high 27 points and No. 8 Alabama came from behind to beat Vanderbilt 82-78 and move a step closer to a Southeastern Conference championship. The Crimson Tide moved within a win of clinching at least a share of its first regular-season title in 19 years despite an off 3-point shooting performance. Jahvon Quinerly made a late 3-pointer and a clinching free throw with 2 seconds left to help Alabama quell the upset bid by the Commodores. Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 24 points and made 12 of 14 free throws for Vanderbilt.