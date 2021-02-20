Shackelford’s 27 helps No. 8 Alabama hold off Vandy, 82-78

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Shackelford scored a season-high 27 points and No. 8 Alabama came from behind to beat Vanderbilt 82-78 and move a step closer to a Southeastern Conference championship. The Crimson Tide moved within a win of clinching at least a share of its first regular-season title in 19 years despite an off 3-point shooting performance. Jahvon Quinerly made a late 3-pointer and a clinching free throw with 2 seconds left to help Alabama quell the upset bid by the Commodores. Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 24 points and made 12 of 14 free throws for Vanderbilt.

Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) gets by Vanderbilt forward Dylan Disu (1) and guard/forward Braelee Albert (11) for a shot during the second half of an NCAA basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

