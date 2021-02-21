Clouds And Showers Monday, But More Mild Days Ahead

by Ben Lang

Sunday was another very nice day after another cold morning. Morning lows fell into the 20s and 30s, but sunshine was abundant again, with highs in the 60s and even low 70s. However, clouds gradually increase this evening. That in combination with a southeast wind keeps temperatures noticeably milder. Temperatures remain in the 50s through 7PM, and only fall into the upper 40s through 11PM. In fact, our late evening or midnight temperatures will be close to our overnight lows. A cold front approaches after midnight, with showers arriving west to east through early Monday morning.

Monday’s rain appears to be mainly during the morning, with showers on the light and scattered side. Depending on your location, you might not see any rain at all. Rain quickly tapers off during the afternoon, ending west to east as the front pushes through. Clouds may quickly clear also, with sunshine returning before sunset. Monday night turns cold behind the front, with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Temperatures rebound quickly Tuesday under a sunny sky. Highs reach the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday night lows fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. Wednesday features plenty of sunshine too, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Clouds increase and some rain appears possible Thursday, but it certainly doesn’t look like a washout at the moment. Thursday could begin a somewhat unsettled pattern for our area, with cloudiness and chances for showers through next weekend and even early next week. However, temperatures remain rather mild, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s for late this week and next weekend.