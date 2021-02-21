Montgomery ATV Chase Ends in Arrest

by Jerome Jones

Saturday afternoon ALEA Troopers were lead on a chase that ended in the arrest of a Montgomery man.

At approximately 4:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol division attempted to stop a 2021 Can-Am Renegade ATV at the North Eastern Boulevard near Roy Hodges Boulevard.

The driver, Brandon Alexander Austin, 25, refused to stop and turned on Sweetwood Way before going off road and getting stuck.

Austin then attempted to flee on foot, however, was apprehended shortly after and placed into custody.

A loaded handgun was recovered from Austin and he was charged with Reckless Driving, Attempting to Elude along with several other traffic violations

. Austin was booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.