Alabama man pleads in theft involving slain officer’s fund

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Federal prosecutors said an Alabama man has pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud after admitting to using someone else’s identity to raid a memorial fund for a slain officer. Devonte Lemond Hammonds, of Birmingham, pleaded guilty Friday to one count each of access device fraud and wire fraud in connection with money he stole from the Billy Clardy Memorial Fund. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Prim Escalona says Hammonds used another person’s identity to open a bank account and transferred funds to the account from the memorial fund “for his own use.” Hammonds faces up to 40 years on both charges.

