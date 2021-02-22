ASU to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines to MPS Employees

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Monday, February 22, Alabama State University and Montgomery Public Schools announced a partnership. The partnership makes ASU the official site for MPS employees receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. ASU will administer both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccination process begins Thursday, February 25 at 10 am at Lockhart Gym on ASU’s campus.

Officials say they will be supplying up to 800 employees with vaccines.

The vaccine is not a requirement for MPS employees.