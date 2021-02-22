Birmingham mom speaks of 2-year-old’s shooting death

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The mother of a 2-year-old Birmingham child who was shot and killed two weeks ago is speaking out for the first time. Briahn Smith described her son’s last minutes during a candlelight vigil on Thursday. She described how she prayed throughout the shooting, during the trip to the hospital, and while medical personnel were trying to save her baby’s life. There have been few tips to go on in the case. No one has been arrested. Sheriff Mark Pettway attended the vigil along with other officials and police. He asked anyone with information to reach out to authorities.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved