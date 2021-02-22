Casino, lottery debate expected this week in Alabama Senate

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama state senators are expected to debate lottery and casino legislation this week. Republican Sen. Del Marsh said he expects to get a Senate vote on his bill. The proposal would authorize a lottery and multiple casinos in the state. The Senate debate, which could come as soon as Tuesday, will be the first major test of support for the plan. The plan would authorize a state lottery, five casinos and urge a compact with the Poarch Band for gaming at their three sites. Alabamians last voted on gambling in 1999 when they defeated a lottery proposal.

