Cold Monday Night, But Sunny And Very Mild Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Monday started on a cloudy and wet note, but some sunshine broke out here and there through the morning. At midday, the sky remains mostly cloudy. However, the sky clears at least partially through the afternoon, with sunshine returning for many. A cold front is pushing through our area, and should clear southeast Alabama this evening. Temperatures remain mild behind the front. Most locations remain in the 60s through the afternoon. However, Monday afternoon becomes somewhat breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph. Monday night looks colder in the wake of the front. Temperatures fall from the mid 50s early this evening into the mid 40s late this evening. Overnight lows range from the low 30s north to upper 30s south.

Tuesday’s temperatures rebound nicely, with highs near 70° for many. Sunshine looks abundant from start to finish. Tuesday night lows fall to around 40°, but Wednesday’s high temperatures could warm into the low 70s with tons of sunshine. Wednesday night lows only fall into the upper 40s.

Clouds and the chance for rain returns late this week. However, Thursday and Friday certainly don’t look like washouts. It appears a front will approach our area Thursday, then stall nearby through Friday. Temperatures remain very mild to warm, with highs anywhere from the upper 60s to mid 70s each day.

The front might still meander around our area through this weekend, keeping our sky mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Still, temperatures remain quite warm, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.